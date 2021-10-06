36,699 Shares in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Acquired by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMLC. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 251,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 33,175 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 56.7% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,550,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,271,000 after buying an additional 923,437 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 213.7% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 195,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 133,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 104.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after buying an additional 139,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,606. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

