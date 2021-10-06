4,389 Shares in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Acquired by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,389 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 664.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 441.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 25,803 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Teradata by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,473,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,645,000 after purchasing an additional 38,984 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.98. 25,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 61.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. Research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.