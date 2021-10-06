4,389 Shares in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Acquired by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,389 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 664.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 441.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 25,803 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Teradata by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,473,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,645,000 after purchasing an additional 38,984 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE TDC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.98. 25,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 61.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58.
In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
TDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.
Teradata Profile
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
