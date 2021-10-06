$466.70 Million in Sales Expected for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) This Quarter

Analysts expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to report $466.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $466.20 million to $467.00 million. McAfee posted sales of $728.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow McAfee.

Get McAfee alerts:

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. McAfee’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MCFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.54.

In other McAfee news, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $643,267.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $209,834,357.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,168,402 shares of company stock valued at $351,016,007 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of McAfee by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in McAfee by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in McAfee by 267,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in McAfee by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

McAfee stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,570. McAfee has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McAfee (MCFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.