495 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Acquired by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,178,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 130.0% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.11. 217,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,001. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.71. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $186.93 and a 12-month high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

