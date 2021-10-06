5,000 Shares in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 24.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 19.2% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 17.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

MAIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,413. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. The company had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.