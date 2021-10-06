505 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Bought by Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000.

VV stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.49. 16,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,170. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $150.60 and a one year high of $212.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.85.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

