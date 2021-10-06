51,500 Shares in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of H.I.G. Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIGA. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 139.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 15,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.I.G. Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. 5,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,196. H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

