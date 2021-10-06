55I LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,173,000 after buying an additional 124,445 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,341,000 after buying an additional 186,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after buying an additional 2,951,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after buying an additional 682,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.67. 56,477,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,844,883. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $266.97 and a 52-week high of $382.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.