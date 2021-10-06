55I LLC Has $122.97 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

55I LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,451 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of 55I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $122,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,025,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,110,000 after purchasing an additional 38,462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $436.65. 5,112,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,367,689. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $323.72 and a 12 month high of $456.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

