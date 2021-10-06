55I LLC Has $39.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

55I LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 101.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 789,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,346 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of 55I LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $39,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGRO. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,774 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,026,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,714,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,616,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,863,000 after acquiring an additional 345,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,997,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,196,000 after acquiring an additional 328,431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,770. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $53.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79.

