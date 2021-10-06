55I LLC Purchases 57,026 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

55I LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,026 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,990,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,591. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.