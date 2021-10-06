55I LLC Sells 9,769 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

55I LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,769 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 29,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,473,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,327,373. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $121.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.93 and its 200 day moving average is $115.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.