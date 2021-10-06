6,196 Shares in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,298. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.95. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.