7,010 Shares in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 101.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:UTF traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,787. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

