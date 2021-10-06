70,689 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 70,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 86,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 30,314 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 341,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,688 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,966,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.11. 7,420,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,352,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

