784 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Purchased by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 44,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of APO stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.61. 105,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.56. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.18.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 99.01%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 126,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $7,950,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,851,742 shares of company stock worth $169,784,565. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.