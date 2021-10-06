A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $85.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $82.00.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.75.

NYSE:AOS traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.15. 25,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $73.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.23.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

