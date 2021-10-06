Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as €23.54 ($27.69) and last traded at €24.02 ($28.26). 187,783 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 359,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.04 ($28.28).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Aareal Bank in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Aareal Bank in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Aareal Bank in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.90 ($22.24) price objective on Aareal Bank in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €21.98 ($25.86).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of €21.91.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

