Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (LON:ALAI) to Issue GBX 0.88 Dividend

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (LON:ALAI) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:ALAI traded down GBX 2.16 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 49.29 ($0.64). The stock had a trading volume of 98,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,932. The company has a market cap of £28.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33. Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 47.11 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 55.68.
Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Company Profile
