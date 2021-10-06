Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (LON:ALAI) to Issue GBX 0.88 Dividend

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (LON:ALAI) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:ALAI traded down GBX 2.16 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 49.29 ($0.64). The stock had a trading volume of 98,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,932. The company has a market cap of £28.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33. Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 47.11 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 55.68.

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Latin America. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

