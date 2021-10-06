Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) & MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Critical Comparison

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Abraxas Petroleum has a beta of 3.53, suggesting that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Abraxas Petroleum and MV Oil Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abraxas Petroleum $43.04 million 0.37 -$184.52 million N/A N/A MV Oil Trust $6.79 million 15.58 $5.64 million N/A N/A

MV Oil Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Abraxas Petroleum.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of MV Oil Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Abraxas Petroleum and MV Oil Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abraxas Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Abraxas Petroleum and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abraxas Petroleum -298.50% -148.04% -70.09% MV Oil Trust N/A N/A 47.13%

Summary

MV Oil Trust beats Abraxas Petroleum on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses primarily on the development of conventional and unconventional resources in its primary operating areas in the Rocky Mountains, South Texas, Powder River Basin, and Permian Basin. The company was founded by Robert L.G. Watson in 1977 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

