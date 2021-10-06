Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Trading Up 3.1%

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) was up 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.64 and last traded at $11.37. Approximately 612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 372,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABSI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Absci has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.68.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that Absci Corp will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Sarah Korman bought 10,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen K. Mcginnis bought 15,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $425,600 over the last three months.

About Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

