Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) Short Interest Update

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the August 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accelerate Acquisition stock. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Arnhold LLC owned 0.07% of Accelerate Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AAQC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. 201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,310. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.67. Accelerate Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.96.

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Short Hills, New Jersey.

