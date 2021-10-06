Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Position Increased by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 25.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Acceleron Pharma comprises 1.7% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $25,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 289,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,325,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.86.

In other news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $750,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $997,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

XLRN stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.29. 1,100,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,692. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.98 and a twelve month high of $189.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.37 and a beta of 0.35.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

