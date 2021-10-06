Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

Separately, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.47.

NASDAQ:ACET opened at $7.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.37. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 489,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 215,166 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 256.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 85,839 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

