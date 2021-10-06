Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

Separately, Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.30. 408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.37. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

