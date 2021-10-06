adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,400 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the August 31st total of 517,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 712.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDDF traded up $5.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.18. The company had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359. adidas has a 52 week low of $297.70 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $352.53 and its 200 day moving average is $350.78.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

