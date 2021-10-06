Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $322.00

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 322 ($4.21) and last traded at GBX 318.60 ($4.16), with a volume of 313908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 317.50 ($4.15).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 279.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 275.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 7.93. The company has a market cap of £687.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a GBX 0.58 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.27%.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

