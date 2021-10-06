Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $87,000 in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in FIGS in the second quarter valued at about $76,793,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

FIGS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $7,450,713.36. Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $59,100,041.00.

NYSE FIGS opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.74.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $101.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

