Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 755,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,068,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,538,000 after purchasing an additional 44,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in World Acceptance by 145.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in World Acceptance by 49.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $511,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.09, for a total value of $47,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,720 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,848 in the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WRLD stock opened at $199.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.69. World Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $209.00.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

WRLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens raised World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

