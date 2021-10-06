Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 22.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Paramount Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

