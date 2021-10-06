Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 94.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,563 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,427,000 after buying an additional 129,822 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 133.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after acquiring an additional 156,465 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 28.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,155,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,081,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNBR. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Sleep Number stock opened at $92.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.62. Sleep Number Co. has a 1 year low of $51.81 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The company had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

