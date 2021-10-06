Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,061 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AAR were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 1,385.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in AAR by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in AAR by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AAR by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

In other AAR news, Director Michael Ross Boyce bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $361,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $156,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.75. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.78.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.53 million. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

