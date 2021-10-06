Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 215 Shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF stock opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.54. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $56.62.

