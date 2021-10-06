Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,919,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,612,000. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,992,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.82.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.03. The company had a trading volume of 30,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,235. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

