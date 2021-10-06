Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 2,418 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 139,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 48,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.74. 422,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,386,852. The company has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.