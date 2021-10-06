Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 4,113 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437,563 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 39.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,986,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $488,840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,906,763 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,594,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,004,000 after acquiring an additional 410,309 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 34.7% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 14.4% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,747,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,095,000 after acquiring an additional 723,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 949,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $8,878,217.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $9.47. The company had a trading volume of 597,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,741,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

