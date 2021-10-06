Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 505 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,108.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,086,000 after buying an additional 2,639,056 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 53.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,706,000 after purchasing an additional 828,666 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after purchasing an additional 681,938 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,033,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 49.9% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,077,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,209,000 after purchasing an additional 358,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.84. 25,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.97. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.57 and a 52 week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.