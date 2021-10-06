Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Short Interest Down 22.1% in September

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 787,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the August 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of AGLE stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.46. 6,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,538. The company has a market capitalization of $415.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.67. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $48,384.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 40,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,350,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,534,000 after acquiring an additional 110,337 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 90,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 157.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 23,242 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

