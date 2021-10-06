Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.44

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.44 and traded as low as $3.35. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 899,526 shares changing hands.

AEMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 36,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 408,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

