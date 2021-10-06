AGF Investments LLC Invests $343,000 in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of WestRock by 30.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of WestRock by 4.9% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,153,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,037,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 23.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,275,000 after acquiring an additional 259,492 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 4.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 0.5% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

WestRock stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.79. The stock had a trading volume of 47,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

