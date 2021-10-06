AGF Investments LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.21.

Shares of FRT traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,157. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.