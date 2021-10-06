AGF Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 24.1% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,722,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 89.2% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,032,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 196,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,553,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $49.52. 158,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,816,042. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $52.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

