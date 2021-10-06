Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$79.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$122.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$100.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$99.80.

Shares of AEM traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$66.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$71.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.10. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$62.28 and a 1-year high of C$112.25.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

