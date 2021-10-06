Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.36 Million

Brokerages forecast that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will post sales of $87.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.85 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $63.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $339.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $325.79 million to $344.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $414.62 million, with estimates ranging from $332.59 million to $449.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.16.

Agree Realty stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,102. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 20,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $1,373,090.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 30,343 shares of company stock worth $2,033,455. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 160,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,316 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $601,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,473,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Agree Realty by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 379,544 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Agree Realty by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 35,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

