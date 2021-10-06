Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ACDVF. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target (down from C$34.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACDVF traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 29,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,225. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $24.82.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $681.38 million for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 352.89% and a negative net margin of 137.54%.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

