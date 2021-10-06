Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €1.50 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AF. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €1.98 ($2.33) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €3.35 ($3.94).

AF traded down €0.09 ($0.11) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €4.26 ($5.01). 4,308,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is €4.40. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 1-year high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

