Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 429.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,235,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,555,000 after purchasing an additional 118,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,497,646.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

AL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of AL traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,900. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $491.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.61 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. On average, analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

