Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Short Interest Down 34.9% in September

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,500 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the August 31st total of 361,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKCCF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.25. 18,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,874. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.71. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. initiated coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

