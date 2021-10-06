Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Short Interest Down 34.9% in September

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,500 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the August 31st total of 361,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKCCF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.25. 18,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,874. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.71. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. initiated coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

