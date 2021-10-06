Alaethes Wealth LLC Invests $62,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $197.45. 20,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,423. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $141.32 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.53 and a 200-day moving average of $196.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

