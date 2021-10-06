Alaethes Wealth LLC Invests $86,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJK. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $79.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,491. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.51. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $59.79 and a 12-month high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

